Collision Repair Facility Sales Improved in November

Respondents to our most recent survey indicate sales in November compared to last year were still down, but less than at any time since start of pandemic.

A growing percentage of collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering November reported that sales were up, reversing the drop reported in our survey covering October performance. The shop-size weighted sales comparison to last year improved for the first month on the year-over-year basis since August. The November size-weighted sales result was within two percentage points of respondents’ projection reported in last month’s study.

Respondents