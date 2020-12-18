CollisionWeek

AutoCanada Acquires Collision Repair Facility in Quebec

AutoCanada announced that it has acquired Auto Bugatti – Certified Collision Repair Centre on September 1st.

Auto BugattiAuto Bugatti has been in business for over 20 years and has 30,000 sq ft. of production space. The facility opened its doors in 1990 in Dorval, Quebec and has become a Certified Collision Repair Centre for BMW, MINI, LandRover, Jaguar, Tesla, Aston Martin and McLaren.

“Our goal is to complement our Dealership Network by aligning our collision consolidation strategy with the OEMs. It has been proven that certified collision repair not only improves brand loyalty, but also increases both parts and vehicle sales.

