Australia Publishes Draft Right to Repair Legislation

The Australia Treasury Department published an exposure draft of legislation for the mandatory motor vehicle service and repair information sharing scheme. The government is accepting public comments on the proposed law until January 31, 2021.

The proposed law requires data providers such as vehicle manufacturers to:

publicly offer to supply information used for conducting diagnostic, service or repair activities in relation to certain vehicles to all Australian repairers and RTOs;

charge no more than the fair market value for the information; and

supply information within two business days of the repairer having paid the agreed price.

Failure to comply with