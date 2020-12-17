CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Original One Parts Acquires PartCycle Technologies

Original One Parts Acquires PartCycle Technologies

By Leave a Comment

Acquisition adds recycled e-commerce marketplace.

Original One Parts LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced the acquisition of PartCycle Technologies, LLC.

Original One Parts PartsCycle TechnologiesPartCycle Technologies is an e-commerce marketplace for quality recycled OEM auto parts, based in Florence, Ala. The company was founded in 2015 by two tech entrepreneurs with a shared passion for automobiles, DIY repair, and technology. Designed specifically for the auto parts industry, PartCycle connects people who need auto parts with the people who have them, using a platform that is trustworthy, modern, and very simple to use.

“Original One Parts plans to leverage

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey