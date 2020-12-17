Mitchell Fourth Quarter 2020 Industry Trends Report Makes 2021 Predictions

Mitchell International, Inc. today released the Auto Physical Damage Edition of its fourth quarter Industry Trends Report for 2020. In this report, Mitchell experts predict and analyze the key trends that will impact 2021, providing insights that can help guide planning for organizations across the industry.

“The events of 2020 have caused some lasting changes throughout the property & casualty industry,” said CEO Alex Sun. “This year the industry has taken major steps forward in embracing new digital technology that not only helped us manage through 2020, but also have set us up to be more successful in the years