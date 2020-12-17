Kevork Kahwajian Named Strategic Operations Specialist for ProColor Collision in Western U.S.

ProColor Collision announced the appointment of Kevork Kahwajian as Strategic Operations Specialist for the network’s operations in the west region of the United States.

In this role, Kevork will work closely with franchisees to help them maximize daily operations and implement standardized processes and production strategies. He will also support franchisees in maximizing revenue while providing a superior level of customer service.

Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s Regional General Manager, Western USA said, “Kevork’s experience working regional body shops on improving their operational performance will be valuable