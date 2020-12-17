CollisionWeek

Kevork Kahwajian Named Strategic Operations Specialist for ProColor Collision in Western U.S.

ProColor Collision announced the appointment of Kevork Kahwajian as Strategic Operations Specialist for the network’s operations in the west region of the United States.

Kevork Kahwajian was named Strategic Operations Specialist for ProColor Collision in the Western U.S.

In this role, Kevork will work closely with franchisees to help them maximize daily operations and implement standardized processes and production strategies. He will also support franchisees in maximizing revenue while providing a superior level of customer service.

Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s Regional General Manager, Western USA said, “Kevork’s experience working regional body shops on improving their operational performance will be valuable

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

