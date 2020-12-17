CollisionWeek

CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

CSN Brennan, located in Stettler, Alberta, Canada is the latest CSN Collision Centre to join the network under the ownership of Lift Auto Group. Stettler has a population just over 11,000 people.

CSN Brennan

“The CSN Brennan facility is the best repairer in the region and that’s what attracted us to them,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking. “The staff there is exceptional at what they do, and it made for an easy transition in terms of a turnkey acquisition.”

CSN Brennan was activated as an official CSN Collision Centre on December 1.

