Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Morrow, Georgia

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Morrow, Georgia.

Morrow is a south suburb of Atlanta and home to Clayton State University. The new Gerber Collision & Glass location, situated off a well-traveled roadway referred to as “Dealers Row” due to many car dealerships close by, previously operated under the name Heritage Cadillac Collision Center. This is Gerber’s second collision repair center in Morrow.

“We are excited to enhance our brand of high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service in the Morrow region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition reaffirms