Despite fewer drivers on the road this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, states have tracked a disturbing uptick in many risky driving behaviors. To address this challenge, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and its members, the state highway safety offices (SHSOs), joined with federal officials, MADD and the International Association of Chiefs of Police today to shine a spotlight on the threat of impaired driving and remind motorists to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Drive High, Get a DUI. The annual holiday national impaired driving mobilization — a partnership between the National Highway Traffic
States Announce More Aggressive Drunk and Drugged Driving Holiday Safety Campaign Due to Pandemic
Comments
Gene81801900 says
The GHSA should also look at Distracted Driving and pay close attention to the dangers of texting while driving. #itcanwait