Roger Crowley Named Vice President of Sales & Operations at Doan Group

he Doan Group, the comprehensive auto, specialty vehicle, heavy equipment and property appraisal company, announced that Roger Crowley has joined the company in the role of Vice President of Sales and Operations.

“The Doan Group has a well-established history within the industry of delivering world-class service and support and I am honored to be part of the leadership extending the Doan brand into new markets.” says Crowley. “The market continues to expect enhanced service and innovative solutions for their operations and vehicles owners. To a large