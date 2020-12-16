Elephant Insurance Selects Shift Technology for Fraud Detection

Shift Technology announced Elephant Insurance selected the company to help improve fraud detection in the P&C insurer’s claims process.

According to Elephant, Shift was selected because its artificial intelligence and data science expertise helps improve the detection of fraud earlier in the claims process to avoid issuing payments on fraudulent claims and provides agents with important tools for investigations.

“Insurance fraud is a cost we all bear. Naturally, we want to do our best to reduce fraud, making it possible to offer our customers the lowest price possible,” explained Rhys Pearce, Head of Claims at Elephant Insurance. “With Shift, we