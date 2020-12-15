Service King Provides Ongoing Employment Support for Veterans

On Nov. 5, Service King participated in the North Central Texas Red, White and You virtual career fair, hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Veterans Commission. During the event, Service King Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Huurman hosted a webinar for veterans attending to provide a company overview and discuss job openings.

In the past five years, Service King has launched several strategic programs to employ veterans, and plans to continue developing innovative hiring solutions in the future.

“For many years, our company has been dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes,” Huurman said. “We know veterans make exceptional