CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Service King Provides Ongoing Employment Support for Veterans

Service King Provides Ongoing Employment Support for Veterans

By Leave a Comment

On Nov. 5, Service King participated in the North Central Texas Red, White and You virtual career fair, hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Veterans Commission. During the event, Service King Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Huurman hosted a webinar for veterans attending to provide a company overview and discuss job openings.

Service King Mission 2 Hire logoIn the past five years, Service King has launched several strategic programs to employ veterans, and plans to continue developing innovative hiring solutions in the future.

“For many years, our company has been dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes,” Huurman said. “We know veterans make exceptional

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey