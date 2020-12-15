CollisionWeek

Scott Bridges Named VP of Sales in U.S. for Fix Network World

Former Hertz executive will lead sales strategies and insurer relationships for the network in the U.S.

Mondofix Inc., the parent of Fix Network World, announced the appointment of Scott Bridges as Vice President of Sales for its national collision and glass business in the United States.

In this newly created role, Scott will be responsible for maintaining Fix Network’s relationships with key insurance partners and fleet companies. He will focus on establishing sales strategies and direction for the Network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass business

