Jeff Kritzer Reelected Chairman of Automotive Lift Institute Board

Buck Gasner reelected associate class representative, Brian Spikes joins board.

Jeff Kritzer of BendPak in Santa Paula, Calif., was elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Dec. 1. ALI is celebrating 75 years of dedication to vehicle lift safety.

Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America in Marietta, Ga. was reelected by the Associate Class membership to represent them for another two years on the board. Brian Spikes of Challenger