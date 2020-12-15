Copart Expands Location in Macon, Georgia

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the expansion of its location in Macon, Georgia. The facility now spans 65 acres with additional capacity for vehicle storage and operations.

“We are pleased about the expanded property because it provides us the additional space and resources to serve our customers in the exceptional manner they expect and deserve from Copart,” said General Manager Joshua Gardner.

“Copart Macon’s recent expansion marks an exciting step ahead for Copart in central Georgia, as well as for our customers in the area,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw.