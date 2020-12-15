AAA Projects Holiday Road Trips to Decline by Nearly 25%

Three-quarters of Americans are expected to stay home this holiday season.
AAA Travel expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home this holiday season. Public health concerns and travel guidance are influencing their decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations. While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%.
Most Americans who decide to travel will do so by car,
