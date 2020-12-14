SCA Appraisal Names New VP of Operations and AVP of Field Ops

SCA Appraisal announced the promotion Nick Napier to Vice President Operations. Napier will be responsible for SCA’s field appraisal operations and product delivery nationally across insurance carriers, third-party administrators, financial services, municipalities and all other clients.

“I practically grew up in a collision repair facility and for me, quality workmanship is paramount for a happy customer,” states Napier. “That same quality mentality goes into all of our work here at SCA. Each and every appraisal is the beginning of a quality repair. I look forward to continuing SCA’s reputation of providing. solutions to alleviate business concerns and providing