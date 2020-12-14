CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Leo Filippone Named VP of Sales for Fix Network in Canada

Leo Filippone Named VP of Sales for Fix Network in Canada

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Leo Filippone as its Vice President of Sales for Canada, further strengthening its senior leadership team.

Leo Filippone was named Vice President of Sales for Canada at the Fix Network Canada.

Filippone has over 25 years experience in the vehicle rental, automotive and travel industries. Prior to joining Fix Network, he held several leadership positions at two major corporations. As Hertz Car Rental’s General Manager for Canada, he was tasked with expanding Canadian operations while ensuring customer service excellence and financial profitability. He also served 18 years at Enterprise Car Rental in Quebec, in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey