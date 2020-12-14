CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Integrates with Amynta’s PDP Group to Speed Total Loss Claims Processing for Financed Vehicles

CCC Integrates with Amynta’s PDP Group to Speed Total Loss Claims Processing for Financed Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced it has signed an agreement with PDP Group (PDP) to digitally connect lenders on the PDP platform to insurers as part of the CCC Total Loss Care workflow. The single sign-on integration digitally connects the PDP title administration service to CCC’s total loss resolution services, accelerating payouts and processing for lenders and carriers following a total loss. PDP is Amynta Group’s managing general agency focused on providing specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to auto dealerships, lenders, and manufacturers.

Both the percentage of new vehicles financed and accidents resulting in a total loss

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey