S/P2 and Advance Auto Parts Announce Partnership on Parts ID Credential

S/P2 has joined with Advance Auto Parts to offer a new online training course that provides essential parts identification information for those entering a career in automotive service, collision repair, and heavy-duty/diesel.

In the “Identifying Automotive Parts” course, students learn to identify automotive parts, including those on brake systems, steering and suspension systems, engines, cooling systems and HVAC, and more. After passing this 30-minute course, students will earn a certificate of completion and an industry credential. They can list this credential on their resumes and promote these skills during job interviews.

“Advance Auto Parts knows that parts identification is one