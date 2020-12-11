Gasoline Consumption Down for Fourth Week in a Row

For the week ending December 4, gasoline demand was down over nearly 5% compared to the previous week and over 14% versus a year ago.

Efforts to discourage Americans from traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday resulted in reduced gasoline consumption in the U.S. The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending December 4 was down versus the previous week for the fourth week in a row.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto physical damage claims. Reports indicated that traffic volume during