CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Improved in November Compared to Previous Month

The latest CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for November 2020 indicated that while claims remain down nearly 20% versus the previous year, the percentage decrease improved for the month compared to the year-on-year declines that were recorded in both October and September.

According to CCC, repairable appraisal counts were down 18.7% in November compared to the previous year, an almost one percentage point improvement from the 19.6% decline that was reported in October.

In its analysis, CCC explained that COVID-19 diagnoses, hospitalizations, and deaths continued to climb, as the third wave of the pandemic continues to affect most of the country.