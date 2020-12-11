CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Improved in November Compared to Previous Month

CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Improved in November Compared to Previous Month

By Leave a Comment

The latest CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for November 2020 indicated that while claims remain down nearly 20% versus the previous year, the percentage decrease improved for the month compared to the year-on-year declines that were recorded in both October and September.

CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for November 2020

According to CCC, repairable appraisal counts were down 18.7% in November compared to the previous year, an almost one percentage point improvement from the 19.6% decline that was reported in October.

In its analysis, CCC explained that COVID-19 diagnoses, hospitalizations, and deaths continued to climb, as the third wave of the pandemic continues to affect most of the country.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey