Jim Porcari Named to Board at Original One Parts

Original One Parts LLC announced that Jim Porcari, Founder and Managing Partner of Insurance Resources International, LLC will be joining its board of directors.

Porcari has extensive experience in the auto physical damage claims and repair industries having served as the executive claims leader for five insurance company acquisitions and seven claims department integrations in his 12 years as CCO at two carriers. Porcari has worked as a C-level executive at multiple insurance companies, and companies in the insurer support eco-system. He has also worked with private