Interview: Stacy Bartnik Details CAPA’s New Wheel Standard

In our video interview, Bartnik, explains what types of wheels will be certified and the types of testing that will be required to achieve certification.

On December 1, the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced the approval of CAPA Standard 901 covering the requirements needed to certify replica wheels.

In our video interview, embedded below, Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager at Intertek for the CAPA program, details the different wheel construction techniques and how they will be tested prior to certification. Bartnik also provides an update on the automotive sensor standard and headlight repair tab verification programs that were