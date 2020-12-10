GM and Mitchell Launch Collision Repair Network in Canada

Mitchell and General Motors today introduced the GM Canada Collision Repair Network.

Mitchell will serve as program administrator, overseeing enrollment and verifying that repair organizations meet standards for facilities, training, tools and equipment.

The Canadian Collision Repair Network closely mirrors GM’s U.S. program launched in 2018 and also managed by Mitchell. Core member requirements—including a list of essential tools and curriculum for technician development—will now be standard throughout North America. Additionally, participating facilities will use Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures to create estimates and repair plans that offer line-level access to GM procedures as the appraisal is written,