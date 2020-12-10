Five Collision Repair Shops Charged with Operating Insurance Fraud Ring in New York State

The District Attorney in Westchester County, New York, Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr., announced the takedown of “Operation Sledgehammer”, an alleged insurance fraud enterprise operating in lower Westchester and the Bronx, following a nearly two-year long investigation. Five registered automotive repair businesses and nine defendants were charged with Enterprise Corruption for defrauding insurance companies by enhancing motor vehicle damage and falsifying insurance claims.

Additionally, three other individuals were charged on separate felony complaints with other crimes relating to this scheme.

Four of the defendants Joseph S. Cermele, Rangee Jawahir, Georgette S. Sloley, and Wayne M. Scott were arrested on December 1,