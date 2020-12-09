Tradiebot Pilots Virtual Collision Repair and Refinish Skills Training VR Console in Australia

Tradiebot has teamed up with the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Education in Australia and key collision repair industry partners to launch Ready, Tradie Go!, a digital skills high school program designed to engage the next generation of automotive apprentices using the latest Virtual Reality (VR) technology and a mobile app developed by the Australian immersive technology company.

The initiative brings together industry stakeholders and global leaders such as 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, Australian collision repairer group Capital SMART of the AMA Group and the Australian Association of Progressive Repairers (AAPR). Together these stakeholders have collaborated to provide inquisitive