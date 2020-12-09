LKQ Parts Donation Benefits Collision Repair School in Southwestern New York State

CollisionWeek

Students in the Collision Repair and Auto Body Technology programs at CA BOCES in Belmont, Ellicottville, and Olean, N.Y. recently benefitted from a donation from LKQ Corporation.

LKQ Donates Parts to CA BOCES

Several times a year, the LKQ location in Cheektowaga donates outer body panels and various automotive parts that are delivered to CA BOCES centers for student hands-on learning demonstrations and as props for live learning.

Students in the CA BOCES program learn all aspects of collision repair and finish work on vehicles. In the shop setting, students experience the methods of complete auto collision repair. Throughout their program, they also learn several methods

