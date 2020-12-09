Boyd Group Acquires 1st Certified Collision Centers in California

Adds 10 collision repair facilities and one intake center in Southern California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of 11 locations in California. Included in the acquisition are 10 repair centers and one intake center in the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino in southern California, east of Los Angeles.

Originating with two repair centers in 2004, these new locations were commonly branded as 1st Certified Collision Centers in 2016. Riverside County is the 10th-most populous county in the U.S., home to approximately 2.5 million people, and includes locations in Banning, Hemet, Menifee and two in Riverside.

The other