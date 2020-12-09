BASF’s RODIM Brand Receives BMW Approval in 44 Countries

BASF’s RODIM brand has been approved in 44 countries around the world For the next two years, BASF becomes a preferred partner for the sales of paint related products (PRP) to the BMW global refinish network.

RODIM joins BASF’s premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M that are existing preferred partners for the supply of paint solutions.

Countries where BMW recommends BASF automotive refinish paints include: