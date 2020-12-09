BASF’s RODIM Brand Receives BMW Approval in 44 Countries

BASF’s RODIM brand has been approved in 44 countries around the world For the next two years, BASF becomes a preferred partner for the sales of paint related products (PRP) to the BMW global refinish network.
RODIM joins BASF’s premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M that are existing preferred partners for the supply of paint solutions.
Countries where BMW recommends BASF automotive refinish paints include:
- Albania
- Argentina
- Australia
- Belarus
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Israel
- Italy
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Moldavia
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Philippines
