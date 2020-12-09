CollisionWeek

BASF’s RODIM Brand Receives BMW Approval in 44 Countries

BASF’s RODIM brand has been approved in 44 countries around the world For the next two years, BASF becomes a preferred partner for the sales of paint related products (PRP) to the BMW global refinish network.

Rodim logoRODIM joins BASF’s premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M that are existing preferred partners for the supply of paint solutions.

Countries where BMW recommends BASF automotive refinish paints include:

  • Albania
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Belarus
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Moldavia
  • Morocco
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Philippines
