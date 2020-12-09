Axalta Receives Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Truck

CollisionWeek

 (NYSE: AXTA) announced it received the Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) 2019 Masters of Quality supplier award. The award marks Axalta’s 21st win and 10th consecutive. The award honors top suppliers of components and services to Freightliner and Western Star brand trucks.

Axalta Daimler Award“We are honored to receive this elite award from Daimler Trucks North America, and I am extremely proud of our entire team who is committed to providing best-in-class products for our customers,” said Joseph Wood, Vice President for Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. “This award reflects our passion for providing our customers with exceptional service and support.

