Three Fewer Selling Days Lead to Lower Light Vehicle Sales in November

LMC Automotive lowers its December projection, but increases 2021 sales forecast. Even with December reduction, month is expected to be above 2019.

Light Vehicle sales in the US were negatively impacted by calendar effects this November. Three fewer selling days made it the shortest month of 2020, with sales falling to 1.19 million units, a 15.8% Year-on-Year (YoY) decline, according to actuals from LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company. When adjusted for selling days, the decline improves to 4.8%.

November 2020 Light Vehicle Sales

The November decline was above the forecast issued near the end of the month.

The annualized

