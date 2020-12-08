Driven Brands Hosts Joint Virtual Summit for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA Collision Repair Brands

For the first time, Driven Brands family of collision repair companies will gather virtually for its 2020 convention – themed UNIT3D.

“Our goal is to create a united group of brands that collectively help build our business and drive our success,” said Dean Fisher, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group. “This virtual summit is geared toward celebrating our accomplishments across our brands and paving a path forward to consistently outperform our past selves in operations, customer experience and community engagement.”

The “UNIT3D” virtual conference will feature keynote speakers like Collision Advice founder, Mike Anderson, who will be discussing