Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite’s 23 Collision Repair Shops in California

Crash Champions, LLC announced it completed the rebranding of Pacific Elite, formerly the largest family owned operator of collision repair shops in California. Crash Champions acquired Pacific Elite earlier this year and began transitioning its 23 collision repair centers to its nationally recognized brand in early November, with the final location changing its banner on December 1st.

Crash Champions logo“Since being united with Crash Champions’ winning platform, Pacific Elite has benefited from enhanced resources and capabilities for customers, as well as increased growth and future expansion opportunities,” said Tim Mullahey, President of Crash Champions and the former CEO of Pacific Elite. “Now

