Colors On Parade Adds Franchise in Florida

Colors on Parade announced the opening of its newest franchise unit in Sarasota, Fla. Servicing the Sarasota/Ft. Myers area, the new franchise is owned and operated by Colin Reinert.

Working alongside Area Developer, Sean Sander, Colin will bring EcoSmart mobile automotive paint and dent repair services to his community at an affordable price. In addition, the new franchise will provide car dealerships with the highest quality reconditioning services for their inventory with a quick turnaround time.

For the past 8 years, Colin has been working as a Dementia Care Nurse. Colin