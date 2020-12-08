AirPro Diagnostics Partners with adasThink to Deliver Estimate Analysis Technology

AirPro Diagnostics announced a strategic partnership to deliver adasThink technology that helps collision repair facilities identify required ADAS calibrations to its customers at no additional cost. AirPro Diagnostics will offer the adasThink technology integrated into its cloud-based diagnostic platform to elevate the ease of access for shops to identify vehicles requiring ADAS calibrations across the US and Canada.

A study by adasThink found that 88% of calibrations were missed on estimates by collision repair shops and insurers. Although calibrations are required by OEMs, quite a few repairers struggle with knowing when and how to perform them leading to liability concerns.