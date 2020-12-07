Collision Works Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Oklahoma

Collision Works announced the acquisition of four Car Craft collision repair centers in Oklahoma. Including locations in Lawton, El Reno, Bethany, and East Edmond.

Owners Greg Kavanaugh & Doug Reinhard have been in the collision repair industry their entire adult lives. Both began their careers as technicians in the business. From there, their progression into management quickly evolved both finding success in every venture undertaken within the collision industry.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Car Craft team to the Collision Works family. These four new locations allow Collision Works to extend our industry leading service and technology to