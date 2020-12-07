Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Texas

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Pflugerville, Texas.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center previously operated as Masters Auto Craft, providing service since 2006. Pflugerville is a northeastern suburb of Austin, the capital of Texas. Pflugerville is one of the larger cities within a metropolitan area with a population approaching 2.2 million.

“We look forward to providing the high-quality repairs and service that customers and insurance partners in the region of Pflugerville have come to expect,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to