CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ December 17 Virtual Meeting Examines Right to Repair

AASP/NJ December 17 Virtual Meeting Examines Right to Repair

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual membership meeting on Thursday, December 17 via Zoom that will focus on the efforts behind the recently passed Massachusetts Right to Repair Law ballot measure as well as local legislative efforts and how they apply to New Jersey.

AASP/NJThe association will welcome Tommy Hickey, director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, and AASP/Massachusetts Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, who will share the steps behind the recently passed ballot measure in Massachusetts that will update the state’s Right to Repair Law to provide independent repair and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey