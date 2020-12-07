AASP/NJ December 17 Virtual Meeting Examines Right to Repair

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual membership meeting on Thursday, December 17 via Zoom that will focus on the efforts behind the recently passed Massachusetts Right to Repair Law ballot measure as well as local legislative efforts and how they apply to New Jersey.

The association will welcome Tommy Hickey, director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, and AASP/Massachusetts Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg, who will share the steps behind the recently passed ballot measure in Massachusetts that will update the state’s Right to Repair Law to provide independent repair and