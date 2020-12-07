AAA Survey Finds Men Are More Aggressive Behind the Wheel

Nearly 8 in 10 drivers, regardless of gender, demonstrate aggressive driving behaviors.

Data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women. The survey finds that women also admit to some dangerous driving habits, such as running red lights. Overall, younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers. With everyday stress already compounded by the pandemic and now the holiday season, which can elevate tensions on the road, AAA urges motorists to keep