Gasoline Consumption Continued Downward Trend on Thanksgiving Week

The four-week moving average is down more than 17% from year ago levels.

Increasing pandemic related travel restrictions appear to have impacted passenger vehicle travel. The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending November 27 was down versus the previous week and the four-week moving average continued a three week downward trend.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is an indicator of traffic volume that influences auto physical damage claims. While reports indicate traffic volume during the Thanksgiving holiday was at the highest level since the start of the pandemic in