Boyd Group Opens Collision Repair Center in Charlotte

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a new Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This location is on a well-traveled roadway with many retail businesses and auto dealers nearby. Charlotte is the county seat of Mecklenburg County and the largest city in North Carolina with a population approaching 900,000 people.

“The opening of this repair center, our second in Charlotte, reinforces our commitment to grow throughout North America,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “We are excited to continue to serve this community while providing high-quality repairs to customers and