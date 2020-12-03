CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProCare Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Corpus Christi

ProCare Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Corpus Christi

By Leave a Comment

ProCare Collision, the Texas-based multiple shop operator announced the acquisition of American Collision Repair Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. With this acquisition, ProCare now has 43 shops across Texas.

“We are excited to continue the same great services in the Corpus Christi community and work with the employees that made it so,” said Vince Brock CEO of ProCare.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey