ProCare Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Corpus Christi

ProCare Collision, the Texas-based multiple shop operator announced the acquisition of American Collision Repair Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. With this acquisition, ProCare now has 43 shops across Texas.
“We are excited to continue the same great services in the Corpus Christi community and work with the employees that made it so,” said Vince Brock CEO of ProCare.
