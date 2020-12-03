CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center in Pomona, California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a new Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Pomona, California.

Boyd GroupThis location previously operated as a collision repair center. Pomona has a population of approximately 150,000 people and is located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

“We are eager to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding service to customers and insurance partners in this region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “Our commitment to growing our brand remains strong and we look forward to becoming a part of this community.”

