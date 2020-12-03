1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Dakota, Announces National Advisory Board

1Collision announced its first location in the state of South Dakota, Auto Body Clinic in Huron.

”What sold me on becoming a 1Collision location is the fact that more customers will be able to choose our shop for collision repairs based on the insurance company relationships, marketing support, and Industry relationships that 1Collision has developed customer,” stated Jeremy Blom, owner of Auto Body Clinic.

1Collision recently merged with the 200 location CSN Collision Centers, the Canada-based collision repair network of independent collision repair centers. The merger created a North American presence totaling over 240 locations. US presence includes locations