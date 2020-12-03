CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Dakota, Announces National Advisory Board

1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Dakota, Announces National Advisory Board

By Leave a Comment

1Collision announced its first location in the state of South Dakota, Auto Body Clinic in Huron.

1collision network logo”What sold me on becoming a 1Collision location is the fact that more customers will be able to choose our shop for collision repairs based on the insurance company relationships, marketing support, and Industry relationships that 1Collision has developed customer,” stated Jeremy Blom, owner of Auto Body Clinic.

1Collision recently merged with the 200 location CSN Collision Centers, the Canada-based collision repair network of independent collision repair centers. The merger created a North American presence totaling over 240 locations. US presence includes locations

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey