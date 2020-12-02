Women’s Industry Network Opens Most Influential Women Award Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened nominations for its 2021 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, January 25, 2021. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the virtual 2021 WIN Educational Conference in May 2021. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the United States and Canada are welcomed. These women are not required to be WIN members to be nominated.

More information and a nomination form are available online.

“We are excited that we have modified the process to make it easier to nominate those amazing women you work with in this industry. This is a great way to bring honor to someone you know who has contributed to the collision industry,” says Kathy Mello, WIN MIW committee co-chair and 2019 MIW honoree.

“Our business has strong women leaders who influence our industry and their communities. They motivate and inspire people by making a difference,” added Marie Peevy, WIN MIW committee co-chair and 2018 MIW honoree.

Since its inception in 1999, the Most Influential Women program has recognized over 100 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence.