State Auto and CCC Expand Relationship to Include First-Party Casualty

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced that State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto) has selected CCC as its first-party casualty solution, extending the companies’ relationship. Now State Auto can manage auto physical damage and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.

CCC’s First-Party Casualty solution digitizes bill intake and review. Insurers’ specific rules are automatically applied to each claim, dramatically reducing time-to-payment. The solution delivers data analysis to help insurers benchmark performance and identify trend activity.

“Digitizing the first-party casualty claims process is the next frontier in our digital claims journey,” said Paul