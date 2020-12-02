Solera Acquires Collision Repair Shop Management System Provider

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of InSyPro, the Belgium-based software provider. This transaction follows a successful three-year strategic partnership that has seen the creation of an integrated end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution, providing real-time visibility into operations, anytime, anywhere on any device.

According to the company, the acquisition will strengthen the continued development of the Solera ecosystem that supports the automotive industry at every touchpoint across the claims process with intelligent data automation.

Solera will invest to globally scale and accelerate the product enhancement roadmap of InSyPro’s existing state-of-the-art end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution, PlanManager.

PlanManager enhances the repair management process