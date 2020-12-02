CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / KSI Auto Parts Opens New Location in Indianapolis

KSI Auto Parts Opens New Location in Indianapolis

By Leave a Comment

KSI Auto Parts announced the opening of its 25th location servicing the Indianapolis, Ind. market and surrounding communities. 

KSI Auto Parts VanCustomers will have access to 20,000+ part numbers available for next day delivery 5 days a week, which positions KSI to be a strong, key supplier in the market.

In celebration of the grand-opening, KSI is offering all Customers serviced out of the Indianapolis Shipping Center savings opportunities for the remainder of 2020. Orders can be placed via phone, KSI’s website, CCC, PartsTrader, and OPSTrax.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey