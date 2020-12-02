KSI Auto Parts Opens New Location in Indianapolis

KSI Auto Parts announced the opening of its 25th location servicing the Indianapolis, Ind. market and surrounding communities.

Customers will have access to 20,000+ part numbers available for next day delivery 5 days a week, which positions KSI to be a strong, key supplier in the market.

In celebration of the grand-opening, KSI is offering all Customers serviced out of the Indianapolis Shipping Center savings opportunities for the remainder of 2020. Orders can be placed via phone, KSI’s website, CCC, PartsTrader, and OPSTrax.