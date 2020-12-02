Interview, Bob Redding, Automotive Service Association Washington Representative

Redding examines Federal legislation impacting the industry in the wake of the 2020 general election. Examines prospects for coronavirus relief and background of Right to Repair debate on vehicle data access.

In the wake of the election day in early November, the automotive service and collision repair industries will see new legislative and regulatory changes that impact how they do business. Among important legislation, the U.S. Congress continues to work on another round of relief for businesses affected by the pandemic.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) yesterday asked the industry to contact their Federal legislators to support the latest coronavirus